Red Sox Could Acquire Resurgent Former All-Star To Add Needed Infield Help
If the Boston Red Sox keep finding ways to win games, it will be hard for the front office not to add around the trade deadline.
Boston currently boasts a 41-36 record and is just a 1/2 game out of an American League Wild Card spot. The Red Sox have a real chance to make it back to the postseason and will get a boost soon with Triston Casas nearing a return from his injury.
The Red Sox should be considering all options to improve the club right now rather than selling and one player who could make a lot of sense is Chicago White Sox shortstop Paul DeJong. He is having a bounce-back season with Chicago and will be a "popular" trade option, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"DeJong has already matched his home run total from all of 2023, belting 14 in his first 70 games with Chicago," Feinsand said. "The 30-year-old's .751 OPS is his highest value since his lone All-Star season in 2019 (.762), providing great value for his $1.75 million contract. DeJong is slated to become a free agent at the end of the season, and given the dearth of middle-infield talent expected to be moved this summer, he could become a popular target for contenders."
It has been said that the Red Sox are looking for a short-term solution at shortstop and DeJong could be that guy. He is having a very solid season and will be a free agent at the end of the campaign so he wouldn't block top prospect Marcelo Mayer.
Why not take a chance on him if he's available to add another right-handed slugger?
