Red Sox Could Reunite With 40-Year-Old Fan Favorite To Replace Tyler O'Neill: Insider
The Boston Red Sox haven't made any notable position player signings this winter, and that's a concern to many.
In 2024. the Red Sox's biggest offensive problem was their overreliance on left-handed hitters, most of whom struggled against lefty pitching. Boston was routinely dominated by lefty starters, and to make matters worst, they lost their best weapon against southpaws over two months ago.
Outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who signed with the division-rival Baltimore Orioles, hit a team-high 31 home runs for the Red Sox last season. He may have been wildly inconsistent and struck out a ton, but he destroyed lefties, and his best was enough to carry the team offensively at times.
How will the Red Sox replace O'Neill at this late point in the offseason? There aren't many free-agent options left, assuming a four-year contract won't be enough for the Red Sox to steal two-time All-Star Alex Bregman.
On Monday, MLB.com Red Sox reporter Ian Browne floated a reunion with 40-year-old first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner as a possibility to make up for losing O'Neill.
"With the big hitters aside from Bregman off the market, there are a few platoon options out there who used to call Fenway home," Browne wrote. "Justin Turner would be a nice readdition to the clubhouse and the lineup."
Turner had an .800 OPS/114 OPS+ in his lone season with the Red Sox in 2023 and also made a big impact with his charity work in the greater Boston community. He then had a .737 OPS/114 OPS+ in 2024 in 137 games for the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.
At his advanced age, Turner can't be expected to hit close to 30 home runs anymore. He's also not a great roster fit and would likely siphon at-bats away from Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida, or both. But if that's what it takes to do better against lefty pitching, Boston will surely consider it.
