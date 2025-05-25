Red Sox Cutting Ties With Versatile Hurler In Surprising Move
The Boston Red Sox made a somewhat surprising move on Saturday.
This, isn’t about infielder Marcelo Mayer.
He and Alex Bregman were the two biggest focuses of the day, but there was another move. Boston called up Luis Guerrero and in the process, designated Sean Newcomb for assignment, as shared by the team.
"The RedSox today recalled RHP Luis Guerrero from Triple-A Worcester," the team announced. "To make room on the active roster, Boston designated LHP Sean Newcomb for assignment."
Newcomb appeared in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles and allowed one earned run in one inning pitched. This brought his season ERA up to 3.95.
Overall, this season he’s played an important role. He earned a role with the big league club out of camp in the starting rotation. As the rotation has gotten healthier, he has moved into a bullpen role. Newcomb has been a guy who has mopped up games and given the team important innings as well.
Newcomb appeared in 12 games -- including five starts -- and had a 3.95 ERA and 41-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 41 innings pitched.
Now that Newcomb has been designated for assignment, teams will have a week to place waiver claims on him. If he goes unclaimed, he will either return to the Red Sox farm system or head free agency.
With the way that he has pitched this year overall, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see a pitching-needy team give him a shot. That part is just speculation, but the move was still somewhat surprising.
