Red Sox, Dodgers Approaching Deadline Bidding War?
Who will the Boston Red Sox add ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
There’s no doubt at this point that Boston is going to at least try to add. Boston’s biggest need right now is in the starting rotation. This is especially true because right now the club doesn’t know when Tanner Houck is going to return. Boston announced that Houck suffered a setback and is currently shut down.
Boston has one of the top farm systems in baseball still despite sending pieces away to acquire Garrett Crochet. It would make sense to go big and ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan called Boston a fit for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara, but also mentioned other big-market teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"No. 4. Sandy Alcantara, SP, Miami Marlins," McDaniel and Passan said. "Chance of trade: 50 percent. Alcantara was arguably the best pitcher in baseball in 2022, winning the NL Cy Young unanimously. He was more solid than spectacular in 2023 and missed 2024 with Tommy John surgery.
"He has been tinkering this season to try to get his pitch mix and locations right in hopes of regaining his former glory. His 7.14 ERA is unsightly, and with the Marlins still valuing him as a top starter, they could hold on to him until the winter, when teams such as the Baltimore Orioles would be more inclined to acquire him and the final two years of his contract. Best fits: Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Boston, Toronto, Arizona, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego, Baltimore."
This is the type of deal that would move the needle, but it also would cost a lot and had a lot of competition.