Red Sox Extension? Insider Addresses Bounce-Back Star
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation has found pieces to build around.
Garrett Crochet is the obvious ace of the staff and signed a long-term extension with Boston. Brayan Bello signed an extension with Boston last year and has lived up to the hype this season with a 3.23 ERA in 22 total appearances. With questions hanging around all season to this point about the rotation, the guy who has stepped up arguably the most is Lucas Giolito with a 3.63 ERA in 19 starts.
The reason why he arguably has stepped up the most is because of the uncertainty that has been around him. He missed the entire 2024 season after signing with Boston so the expectations weren't exactly high for him heading into the 2025 season. When he last pitched a full season, he had a 4.88 ERA in 33 starts in 2023.
Now, he's healthy and thriving in Boston. Over the next few weeks, there will be plenty of questions about his contract. If he pitches under 140 innings, the Red Sox will have a $14 million club option for 2026. If he goes over that threshold, it will become a $19 million mutual option.
Red Sox have clear solution for starting rotation in Lucas Giolito
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo weighed in on Giolito's contract and noted he would be in line for a multi-year deal if he hits the open market, but that there also is a chance that the team could talk about an extension with the 31-year-old.
"Should Giolito hit the open market, he’d likely be in line for a nice, multi-year pay-day after a bounceback season at age 31," Cotillo said. "There’s a chance Giolito and the Red Sox could talk about an extension that void the conditional option in the coming weeks, but even if not, there’s clear mutual interest in extending the relationship beyond this fall.
"'We try to keep the focus on the field right now but it’s impossible to ignore the way he has stabilized the rotation behind Garrett (Crochet),' Craig Breslow said. 'He and (Brayan) Bello have done a great job there. This is a place that he has been very outspoken about in terms of how comfortable he feels here and how magical Fenway has been. He has helped us win a ton of games. He has been a great addition to the group. When the time comes, we’ll have those conversations.'"
The Red Sox found a guy who can help this rotation out in a big way. He's stepped up and along the way has said over and over how much he loves Boston. Those are guys you want to have around.