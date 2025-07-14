Red Sox Get Expected Cost Of Alex Bregman Extension From MLB Insider
The importance of Alex Bregman to the 2025 Boston Red Sox cannot be overstated.
Though Bregman recently missed 43 games with a right quad injury, he was a constant presence in the dugout, which has been massive for the young players learning the ropes in Boston. Now that he's back in the lineup, Boston looks primed for a playoff push.
Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract before the season, but built in an opt-out for himself after each of the first two seasons. Thanks to a .926 OPS and his third career All-Star selection, he appears headed for that opt-out unless the Red Sox can offer him a worthwhile extension.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on that extension possibility on Sunday, including the fact that the two sides haven't yet broached the topic. Heyman also spelled out what such a deal could cost the Red Sox, referencing the offer the superstar turned down to sign with the Detroit Tigers.
"The Red Sox and Alex Bregman haven’t yet spoken about an extension," Heyman confirmed.
"It’s rare a star of Bregman’s stature signs within months of unfettered (no qualifying offer attached) free agency. But there’s some chance, as both sides wouldn’t mind getting something done. The belief here is that with Bregman’s great start a deal would likely have to be around $184M (what he offered to sign with the Tigers), or perhaps even $200M."
The Red Sox weren't willing to make a long-term commitment to the now-31-year-old Bregman back in February. Now that they've seen what he means to the ballclub, and now that Rafael Devers' $254.5 million contract is completely off the books, has the equation changed?
In other news, Heyman also said the possibility of the Red Sox selling at the trade deadline "looks dead," though a trade in which they shed a big-league outfielder for a pitching upgrade continues to make some sense.
Keeping Bregman around should be a priority, regardless of whether or not Boston tries to address it before the trade deadline. They essentially chose him over Devers based on culture, and it would be a waste to let him walk after just one year in the clubhouse.