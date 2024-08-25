Red Sox Hurler Called No. 6 Most Improved MLB Player In New Report
The Boston Red Sox still find themselves in the Wild Card hunt, largely due to a starting pitcher who has defied expectations this season.
Boston’s pitching rotation in 2024 has surprised many when healthy, and at the forefront of that effort is Tanner Houck, who emerged as an ace this year and made his first All-Star team in the process.
Not only did Houck’s tremendous first half garner him league-wide acclaim; it also made him an “obvious” candidate for a contract extension from the perspective of Boston’s front office.
Whatever way you slice it, Houck has been one of the most improved players (in any position) across Major League Baseball this year.
In an article released Friday ranking MLB’s most improved players, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter ranked Houck at No. 6 and discussed his journey to success.
“Tanner Houck showed flashes during the 2021 and 2022 seasons while filling a variety of roles on the Boston Red Sox staff, posting a 3.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 129 innings while tallying six wins and nine saves over 17 starts and 33 relief appearances,” Reuter said.
“He was expected to be a full-time member of the starting rotation during the 2023 season, but he missed more than two months after suffering facial fractures when he was hit with a line drive back through the box. And even when healthy, he failed to match his previous success.”
“The 28-year-old has finally put it all together this season, though, earning an All-Star selection while fronting a Boston rotation that has been significantly better than expected.”
“Refining his splitter as a reliable third offering and throwing the pitch at more than double the frequency he did a year ago has been one of the biggest keys to Houck's newfound success.”
The Red Sox will need Houck to be at his best for the remainder of the season if they are to challenge the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.
