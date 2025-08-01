Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Insider Disputes Rumor, Shuts Down All-Star Talks

The Red Sox certainly had a roller coaster of a few days...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox were looking to bolster the starting rotation and did so by acquiring Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There were rumors about another starter, though. For example, Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins was a target. As the trade deadline was approaching, reports surfaced saying that the Red Sox were making a late push for Ryan. 

Despite this, MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo shared after the trade deadline passed that the Red Sox were "not even close" to getting a deal done.

"Source on Red Sox' pursuit of Joe Ryan: 'Not even close,'" Cotillo shared.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Red Sox were making the "late effort" to get Ryan, which led to a firestorm on social media.

"The Red Sox have made a late effort to acquire Joe Ryan, source says," Morosi said.

In the aftermath of the deadline, there were reports out there saying Boston got close to landing Ryan, but Cotillo doubled down and shared that wasn't the case although there were "genuine talks."

"As we try to piece together the 11th-hour Joe Ryan talks — 'genuine talks,' per source — this fits because it seems like the Red Sox thought they were getting somewhere but Twins people didn't think so," Cotillo said. "...It was not, in the eyes of the Twins, per multiple sources there, which ultimately was what mattered as Breslow himself said."

So, there you have it. The Red Sox tried, but reportedly didn't get close this time around.

More MLB:

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News