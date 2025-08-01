Red Sox Insider Disputes Rumor, Shuts Down All-Star Talks
The Boston Red Sox were looking to bolster the starting rotation and did so by acquiring Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
There were rumors about another starter, though. For example, Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins was a target. As the trade deadline was approaching, reports surfaced saying that the Red Sox were making a late push for Ryan.
Despite this, MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo shared after the trade deadline passed that the Red Sox were "not even close" to getting a deal done.
"Source on Red Sox' pursuit of Joe Ryan: 'Not even close,'" Cotillo shared.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Red Sox were making the "late effort" to get Ryan, which led to a firestorm on social media.
"The Red Sox have made a late effort to acquire Joe Ryan, source says," Morosi said.
In the aftermath of the deadline, there were reports out there saying Boston got close to landing Ryan, but Cotillo doubled down and shared that wasn't the case although there were "genuine talks."
"As we try to piece together the 11th-hour Joe Ryan talks — 'genuine talks,' per source — this fits because it seems like the Red Sox thought they were getting somewhere but Twins people didn't think so," Cotillo said. "...It was not, in the eyes of the Twins, per multiple sources there, which ultimately was what mattered as Breslow himself said."
So, there you have it. The Red Sox tried, but reportedly didn't get close this time around.
