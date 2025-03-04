Red Sox Insider Projects Opening Day Roster Fate For Star Prospect Kristian Campbell
Expectations were high for all three of the Boston Red Sox's top position player prospects during spring training, and perhaps the highest of all were reserved for 22-year-old Kristian Campbell.
After rocketing through three levels of the minor leagues in 2024, Campbell is on the doorstep of making his Boston debut. He's a utility player and right-handed batter, and the second base spot looked like it was up for grabs all winter long.
Things changed somewhat when the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, the two-time All-Star third baseman who could shift to second if Rafael Devers stays at the hot corner. But many still speculated that the Red Sox wanted Campbell to earn his way into the lineup in spring training and force them to move Devers to designated hitter.
Instead, though it has only been a six-game sample size, Campbell has struggled so far during the spring. And recently, one Red Sox insider projected the youngster's eventual Opening Day roster fate.
On Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com expressed his belief that Campbell, who is 1-for-14 with nine strikeouts so far this spring, is trending towards starting the season in the minors.
"The more that time goes on, the more it feels like Kristian Campbell won't be on the Opening Day roster," Browne wrote on X. "Alex Cora loves the work ethic and the athleticism but he is still a work in progress at being ready to play second in the Majors in three weeks."
That Campbell is hitting some bumps in the road shouldn't be cause for overall concern. Just a year ago, he was barely a known entity by anyone outside the Red Sox player development circle. The fact that he hit .330 with a .997 OPS last season made him seem invincible, but every player eventually goes through a slump.
This slump isn't even a long one yet, and Campbell got his first spring training hit on Monday, so perhaps that will send him in the right direction. He will have a chance to continue turning things around in the Red Sox's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.
WIth 23 days to go before Opening Day, Campbell might still have just enough time to sway Boston's thinking. But if Browne's notion is correct, expect the youngster to come out swinging in Triple-A with the goal of making his debut as early in the season as possible.
