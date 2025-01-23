Red Sox Insider Says There’s ‘No Smoke’ With Boston And This All-Star
It seems pretty obvious what the Boston Red Sox's biggest need is right now.
Boston needs to add some right-handed balance to the lineup and with just a few weeks to go until Spring Training begins, everyone knows this at this point. It's been discussed at length and soon enough we should see some sort of move, right?
The Red Sox have been in too many rumors to think that nothing else is going to happen. Bregman is the most talked about option, but what if they miss out on him? Beyond Bregman, the top right-handed bats still out there are Pete Alonso, Jurickson Profar, and Randal Grichuk.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo weighed in on the Red Sox's search for offense on Wednesday and revealed that there has been "no smoke" with Profar to this point at least.
"Jurickson Profar has been suggested as a potential Red Sox pivot, but to this point, no smoke there, per source." Cotillo said.
It's unknown if the team has any level of interest in Alonso or Grichuk at this point either. There's certainly a possibility that they can go out and sign Bregman and then all of this is forgotten. The Red Sox have plenty of money at their disposal and could sign any free agent out there -- at least financially -- but the question still remains if Boston is willing to make a deal.
Boston obviously tried to sign Juan Soto and gave Walker Buehler a $21 million deal, but it didn't get Soto and Buehler's deal is just one year. It's unknown what the team is willing to do. There's certainly a chance a Bregman deal could happen, but there's also a chance that the club could enter Spring Training without making another move.
More MLB: Red Sox Insider Throws Cold Water On Possible Boston-Alex Bregman Deal