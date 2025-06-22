Red Sox Linked To Ex-Yankees 2-Time All-Star In Free Agency
As the Boston Red Sox look ahead to the 2025-26 offseason, the front office will have over $230 million in new money to work with after trading Rafael Devers.
Analysts are speculating that Boston will use the Devers money to pursue high-impact free agents, and fans expect it.
In light of this, FanSided's Drew Koch recently linked a former New York Yankees player to the Red Sox in free agency.
"If Red Sox fans want to stick it to the Yankees, there might not be a better way than to swoop in and grab Gleyber Torres in free agency next offseason," Koch wrote.
"Now with the Detroit Tigers, Torres is proving that he can find success away from the Big Apple. Though Boston seems to have enough help up the middle, Torres' bat has been leading the charge for the Tigers this season."
Torres, a 28-year-old second baseman, is wrapping up a one-year, $15 million deal with Detroit, where he’s posted a .283 batting average, seven home runs, and 38 RBIs in 2025 entering Saturday.
His resurgent performance, coupled with a strong postseason pedigree from his Yankee days, makes him an attractive option for contenders like the Red Sox.
Despite Boston’s depth in the middle infield with players like Trevor Story, Torres’ right-handed bat could address the Red Sox’s need for balance in the lineup.
Spotrac's projected yearly salary for Torres is $7.3 million. This means Boston could offer something in the realm of a three-year, $21.9 million deal to Torres and have signed a valuable righty bat without breaking the bank.
Torres's defense leaves a lot to be desired, but the offense could be something to consider for Boston, especially if the plan is to play Kristian Campbell as a first baseman in the future.
