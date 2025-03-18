Red Sox Local Boy Has Shot At ‘Stealing’ Surprising Role
The Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation isn’t going to look as expected when the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicks off in under two weeks.
Opening Day is March 27th and the Red Sox’s rotation already is dealing with some injuries. Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford all will miss time to begin the season. None of them may miss a lot of time, but they won’t be available for Opening Day.
Who could fill the club’s final two starting jobs behind Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, and Walker Buehler? One guy who seems like a lock is Richard Fitts. He’s been great in Spring Training so far and it would be a shock at this point if he didn’t begin the season with the big league roster.
What about the No. 5 spot? MLB.com’s Ian Browne shared that Brockton, MA native Sean Newcomb has a chance at “stealing” a spot to begin the season.
"If you're looking for a local story, don't rule out Brockton native Sean Newcomb stealing the fifth spot in the rotation with Bello, Giolito and Crawford all opening on the IL: Alex Cora: 'He's been solid. The cutter has made a difference,'" Browne shared. "Throwing strikes, that’s the most important thing. This is a guy we’ve seen from the last few years against us. It always caught my attention. They've done a good job, the pitching department, adding the cutter, kind of like a strike stealer or avoiding barrels. And so far, so good. He’s in the hunt. He’s caught our eyes."
He has been great so far in Spring Training. He has appeared in four games so far and has a 0.93 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched.
