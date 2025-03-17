Red Sox Make Key Rafael Devers Rehab Decision Ahead Of 2025 Opening Day
The Boston Red Sox's 2025 season is about to begin, and whatever position he's playing, Rafael Devers is going to be a huge part of it.
Devers has been the subject of much controversy throughout spring training. It's now been a full month since he appeared defiant in front of questions from the press asking him about giving up the starting third base job, and soon, the shift to full-time designated hitter seems likely to begin.
Though the Red Sox haven't yet announced who will be the starting third baseman (manager Alex Cora said Monday that all position player decisions should be made by the end of the week), Alex Bregman has played third base only throughout camp, while Devers has yet to appear in a game in the field.
One decision the Red Sox have made, though, is that Devers won't have any extra travel added to his itinerary ahead of next Thursday, when Boston's season begins on the road against the Texas Rangers.
On Monday, MLB.com's Ian Browne reported that Devers would not travel to the Red Sox's exhibition games in Mexico City, which will take place in one week (Mar. 24-25). Shortstop Trevor Story will also sit those games out, with the two staying at the team's complex in Fort Myers until they join the rest of the team in Texas.
Devers has been rehabbing his shoulder injuries, which were a lingering issue all season in 2024, throughout camp. Meanwhile, Story tweaked his back last week, though he returned to game action two days later and is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Everything the Red Sox decide to do with Devers from this point forward will be monitored closely. Though it's not likely forcing him to go to Mexico would have suddenly caused the star to request a trade (which he reportedly considered earlier this spring), it's wise to allow him to prepare for Opening Day how he wants to, as long as he's ready to go.
As is the case for Monday's game, it sure feels like Red Sox fans should be preparing to see an Opening Day lineup featuring Devers at DH and Bregman at third.
