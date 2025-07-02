Red Sox May Have Decided Jarren Duran's Trade Deadline Fate, Insider Says
Perhaps more so than for any other team, Boston Red Sox players have to be looking over their shoulder at all times.
Boston's shocking trade of franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers last month sent a message to everyone in the organization. No matter your contract status, if this Red Sox front office doesn't believe you fit in the long-term organizational plan, they'll cut you loose.
That's particularly relevant for the Red Sox's outfielders these days. Number-one prospect Roman Anthony's major league debut put starters Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu on notice that any of them could soon be replaced.
Lately, a lot of the trade smoke has centered on Duran, because he's the oldest of the group, the closest to free agency, and might bring back the most value in a trade. And one baseball insider's assessment of the situation seems to back up the chatter.
On Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic surveyed more than 40 executives around Major League Baseball on which players they thought were most likely to be traded, and Duran got the sixth-most votes of any position player. According to Bowden, that could be a sign of the Red Sox's impending decision.
"I was surprised by how many front office executives mentioned Duran. It makes me think the Red Sox may have decided Wilyer Abreu will play right field and Roman Anthony will play left going forward," Bowden wrote.
"Duran, 28, is under team control through 2028. Last year he led the majors in doubles (48) and triples (14) and had 21 homers, 75 RBIs and 34 stolen bases. This year he is slashing .253/.313/.410 with 20 doubles and a league-leading nine triples. He has been linked with the (San Diego) Padres and (Philadelphia) Phillies in trade talks."
The Red Sox don't "have" to trade anyone, but the outfield has become a logjam, and if Duran stays, they'll have to keep giving Anthony a lot of designated hitter at-bats. That's not ideal for a 21-year-old trying to cut his teeth at the big-league level.
The matter might also be pushed to the offseason, but the Red Sox are proving to be pretty cutthroat. At a minimum, we should all be prepared for the distinct possibility that Duran is entering his final month in Boston.
More MLB: Red Sox Get Ominous Aroldis Chapman Prediction From Rival Executives