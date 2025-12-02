Red Sox Insider Suggests Trading $50M Gold Glover, Keeping Jarren Duran

The Boston Red Sox seem destined to trade an outfielder this winter, and the safest assumption most have made is that either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu will be the one to go.

Duran is a game-breaking speedster who finished eighth in Most Valuable Player voting a year ago. Abreu now has two Gold Gloves in two major league seasons. Are the Red Sox sure that they're not only comfortable trading one of those players, but that they'll get what they feel the player is worth in a trade package?

One Red Sox insider really isn't sure, and instead, believes Boston needs to be more open-minded about putting Gold Glove center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela on the trade block.

Will Red Sox consider Rafaela trades?

On Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reacted to an ESPN report that the Red Sox were holding out for a high-priced return for Duran, and instead urged Boston to consider selling high on the younger Rafaela, who signed an eight-year, $50 million extension before the 2024 season with a club option for 2032.

"This is why I really think they should be open to a Rafaela trade," Cotillo wrote. "If they’re not lining up with teams on Duran, why not have a team blow you away on Rafaela?

"Duran (is) controlled for 3 years in $30-35M range. Rafaela is 25 and a team would be getting him for (seven) years at $58M total. Any club can do that. ... I think they’re open to moving anyone outside of Anthony in the OF mix and I’m not reporting they’re shopping Rafaela. This drum I’ve been beating is from a speculative standpoint."

Rafaela's glove in center field is one of the most valuable tools anywhere in baseball, and even if he's an exceptionally streaky hitter who never takes a leap forward, his right-handed bat still possesses value in an outfield otherwise chock-full of lefties. But he and Duran were roughly equal in value this season from a WAR perspective.

The decision can't just be made based on what sorts of trade packages are being offered. The Red Sox have a window, and they need to decide whether it's better to go with three years of the sure thing (Duran) or wait on someone to develop who could stick around a few years longer (Rafaela).

