Red Sox May Replace Rafael Devers At Third Base With $100M Star, Per Insider
Could there be a major shakeup on the way for the Boston Red Sox's infield?
Star slugger Rafael Devers has been the team's third baseman since 2017 but there has been some chatter this offseason that Boston could move him off the spot. Devers is one of the best offensive players in the American League, but his defense has been inconsistent.
There have been some rumors that he could be moved to designated hitter or first base for the 2025 campaign, although nothing is set in stone at all. The most likely option still seems to be that he will be the team's starting third baseman next year.
But, we will have to see how the team handles the position over the next few months. If Boston feels like a deal involving first baseman Triston Casas is a necessity then maybe he could move to first base. Or maybe the Red Sox sign another player to take over the spot and move Devers to designated hitter.
There are a lot of options and USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale suggested that Houston Astros star slugger Alex Bregman could be an option if Devers switches positions.
"The Red Sox also have strong interest in All-Star free-agent shortstop Willy Adames, who is willing to move to third base," Nightengale said. "They have scheduled an upcoming meeting and have internally discussed moving Rafael Devers off third base. They could also sign free agent Alex Bregman or trade for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado."
Bregman just completed a five-year deal with Houston worth $100 million. A deal for him now certainly wouldn't be less than the $100 million he got from the Astros. This will be a situation to monitor if the Red Sox fail to land Juan Soto this winter.
