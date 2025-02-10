Red Sox May Still Have Blockbuster Long-Term Deal Up Their Sleeve
The Boston Red Sox have done a lot of good things this offseason, but have been obviously quiet lately.
Most of the chatter swirling around Boston has been about what the team hasn't done rather than what the Red Sox actually have. Boston won 81 games last year and already is significantly better thanks to the additions of pitchers like Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler.
Boston is fortunate to have guys like Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell just about to make their big league debuts. Things are trending in the right direction but they have been busy. Even with Boston not making a deal to move the needle in a little bit, it has been heavily tied to Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman.
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale shared on Sunday that Boston is one of just three teams who have given Bregman at least a four-year deal to this point.
"The Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, and the Houston Astros have all made offers of at least four years to Bregman, but no one has been willing to meet his asking price," Nightengale said. "The Astros made a six-year, $156 million offer to Bregman in November and, while they say the door is open for a reunion, they’re openly pessimistic. The Tigers and Red Sox have made their interest clear all winter, but not with offers lucrative enough to satisfy Bregman’s demands."
Adding an All-Star like Bregman now would immediately raise the team's ceiling. Boston already has a chance to be a playoff-caliber team, but adding Bregman would make the Red Sox one of the better overall teams in the American League.
Bregman is 30 years old and is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. It has been reported that he wants a six- or seven-year deal. If things change with Spring Training just about to kick off and he's willing to settle for a four-year pact, that could be a game-changer.
