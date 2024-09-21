Red Sox Must Closely Monitor Former No. 9 Overall Pick In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox won’t change their fortunes in 2025 unless they remodel their bullpen.
Kenley Jansen is reportedly on his way out of Boston, which means Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will be tasked with acquiring some bona fide late-inning relief talent (as if that wasn’t already a priority).
Tanner Scott promises to be at the top of Breslow's free agent wish list, but Jeff Hoffman of the Philadelphia Phillies should be there, too.
Both Scott and Hoffman will have their fair share of suitors, but if Breslow can manage to land one of the two, he’ll have made an important step toward reconstructing Boston’s ‘pen.
Hoffman’s value to winning is no secret. The 31-year-old was a first-time All-Star this season.
In a new report from Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter ranking the top 25 upcoming free agents, Reuter listed Hoffman at No. 19 and as the second highest-ranked reliever behind only Scott.
“Hoffman went No. 9 overall in the 2014 draft and was a top prospect for the Blue Jays before he was traded to the Rockies in the Troy Tulowitzki deal,” Reuter said.
“Things never clicked in a starting role, but he showed potential pitching out of the Reds bullpen in 2022 before enjoying a true breakout season with the Phillies last year. Armed with an elite fastball-slider combination, he has been one of baseball's most effective late-inning relievers.”
Entering Saturday, Hoffman had compiled a 1.73 ERA and 11.8 K/9 rate on the season in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
Will Breslow try to pull off a deal for Hoffman this winter, or will he continue to try to squeeze value out of less talented relievers?
