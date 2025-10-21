Red Sox-Nationals 3-For-1 Mock Trade For MacKenzie Gore
The Boston Red Sox need another starting pitcher and a handful of options have been floated as possible solutions.
Realistically, the Red Sox should be able to get whoever they want this offseason. They traded Rafael Devers away and his massive contract. The Red Sox do have some financial questions to address, like the future of Alex Bregman and Lucas Giolito, but even if they are both back, there should be plenty of space for Boston to operate. Plus, the Red Sox have one of baseball's best farm systems still and plenty of trade chips at their disposal.
But, who could make sense for the Red Sox? Well, if Boston really wants to improve it needs another frontline starter, as chief baseball officer Craig Breslow noted. If the Red Sox land a No. 2 hurler to slot in after Garrett Crochet and ahead of Brayan Bello, the Red Sox could have the makings of one of baseball's best rotations. Because of that, the Red Sox should give the Washington Nationals a call and try to pry away 26-year-old All-Star MacKenzie Gore.
Boston should target MacKenzie Gore
Here's a mock trade to bring MacKenzie Gore to Boston:
Red Sox receive: Left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore
Nationals Receive: Outfielder Wilyer Abreu, Infielder Vaughn Grissom, Outfielder Nelly Taylor (Red Sox No. 17 prospect).
Explanation:
In this scenario, the Red Sox would get an All-Star pitcher with three years of control. Gore is a former first-round pick who won't be a free agent until 2028. He was an All-Star in 2025 despite finishing the season with a 4.17 ERA. That number may not be great, but he had a 3.74 FIP on the season, which removes team defense from its measurement. He had a 3.80 ERA across his first 22 starts of the season, but had a 5.40 ERA in his final eight starts, skewed by one brutal outing in which he allowed eight earned runs. This is a guy who has elite stuff and is under team control for a while.
This could be considered an overpay. Abreu is a Gold Glove outfielder with years of control himself. Adding two players on top of him very well could be an overpay. But, the Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders so this would help in that way by cutting ties with Abreu and the prospect Taylor is far from the big leagues anyway. Grissom's time in Boston doesn't seem likely to continue but he's young with upside and if you can attach him to a package for a pitcher, it would help.
