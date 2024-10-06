Red Sox On-Base Machine Predicted To Make Surprise MLB Debut On Opening Day
The Boston Red Sox had a disappointing 2024 season, which means Opening Day can't get here soon enough.
Coming off their third straight regular-season disappointment, the Red Sox will be positively starved for a playoff berth in 2025. That could lead to a flurry of offseason activity, such as trades and marquee free-agent signings.
However, when Spring Training arrives, the Red Sox will also have a bumper crop of top prospects to examine for potential roster spots. Boston has one of the most highly-regarded farm systems in all of baseball, headlined by 2024 breakout stars Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell.
One of the Red Sox's under-the-radar prospects has something of a hidden skillset, though, and that could lead to his unexpected inclusion on the Opening Day roster.
Tim Crowley of NESN predicted that infielder Chase Meidroth, the Red Sox's 2022 fourth-round pick who has yet to make his major-league debut, would make the Opening Day roster as one of the backup infielders. Meidroth was included over other presumed contenders such as Vaughn Grissom, Nick Sogard, and Enmanuel Valdez.
"Meidroth also makes the roster with a rare ability to get on base at a league-leading clip and plays multiple positions well," Crowley said.
In 122 games for Triple-A Worcester this season, Meidroth slashed .293/.437/.400, including a remarkable 105 walks. His on-base percentage was 35 points higher than the next-closest International League competitor.
If there is one issue with Meidroth as a possible lineup fit, it's his fringy defense. He could end up landing at second or third base, but hasn't shown himself to be a plus defender at either spot. Both of those could be positions of need for the Red Sox in 2024 (if Rafael Devers becomes a designated hitter), but there's no guarantee Meidroth would be up to the task.
At the end of the day, though, hitting is the most important thing a position player can do. If Meidroth proves he can still get on base at an elite clip against big-league pitchers, the Red Sox will have no choice but to carve out a role for him.
