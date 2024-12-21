Red Sox Phenom Called 'Off-The-Wall Pick' To Top Juan Soto's $765M Deal
Will Juan Soto's $765 million historic contract ever be topped?
Soto clearly is a generational talent and a lot had to go right for him to get the deal that he did. He made his big league debut at 19 years old and quickly became one of the best players in baseball. He's now just 26 years old and has a World Series win, four All-Star nods, five Silver Slugger Awards, and a batting title.
It would take a lot for a player to ever top his deal. While this is the case, maybe one day it will happen. FanSided's Chris Landers, Robert Murray, Terrence Jordan, and Zachary Rotman attempted to predict who could do it one day and Landers called Boston Red Sox phenom Roman Anthony an "off-the-wall pick."
"And if you want a truly off-the-wall pick, how about Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony, a do-it-all outfielder who could make his MLB debut before his 21st birthday in 2025," Landers said.
This is an interesting idea, Anthony is widely considered to be among the top prospects in baseball. He's just 20 years old and it wouldn't be shocking to see him starting for Boston on Opening Day to kick off the 2025 campaign.
In 2024, he appeared in 119 games and hit 18 home runs, drove in 65 runs, stole 21 bases, racked up 32 doubles, and slashed .291/.396/.498. He's an exciting prospect who should see time in the big leagues at a young age, but still there's no way to project how he will compare to Soto.
Soto is a unicorn of a baseball player. Anthony will have to see even more success than he had in the minors in 2024 in the big leagues for years while racking up accolades to even have a chance. It doesn't seem likely anyone will get near the deal, even a phenom like Anthony.
