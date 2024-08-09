Red Sox Phenom Pulls Off Something Not Done In Over 100 Years
The Boston Red Sox certainly should be loving what they are seeing out of young utility man Ceddanne Rafaela right now.
Rafaela entered the season preparing to be the club's starting center fielder. He shined in Spring Training and earned the role thanks to his stellar defense and solid bat. The Red Sox have surprised people with their solid play all year and what has made their season more impressive is the fact that they have been able to find success despite losing a handful of top-tier players to injuries.
Boston lost star shortstop Trevor Story to a shoulder injury early on this season and questions immediately were asked about who could take over the shortstop position. Top prospect Marcelo Mayer still is likely a year away so trade options immediately were floated.
The Red Sox luckily didn't need to make a move because Rafaela took over the position and has shined. His flexibility has been exactly what Boston needed and also is extremely rare. He actually became the first player since the early 1900s to play at least 60 games at center field and shortstop in the same season, according to SoxNotes' J.P. Notes.
"Ceddanne Rafaela is the first player since at least 1901 to play 60+ games at shortstop AND 60+ games in center field in the same season (h/t Elias Sports)," Notes said. "He leads American League rookies in RBI (57), hits (100), runs (55), and total bases (163), and ranks 2nd in HR (13) and steals (16)."
Shortstop and center field arguably are the two most difficult positions in baseball and yet Rafaela has played both with grace and also has been able to get much more comfortable at the plate and he's just a rookie. What he has been able to accomplish this season is rare for any player, let alone a 23-year-old rookie. Boston certainly has a bright future and is a big reason why.
