Red Sox, Phillies Among Favorites In Estimated $2.9 Million Sweepstakes
If you are looking for big trades to pop up across Major League Baseball, next week would be the perfect time to watch social media closley.
The 2024 Winter Meetings will kick off next week and with every high-powered decision-maker in baseball together, there surely will be some fireworks. The biggest name on the trade market right now pitching-wise seems to be Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
He's just 25 years old and was an All-Star in 2024 while logging a 3.58 ERA across 32 starts to go along with a 209-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 146 innings pitched. Crochet is young and will make roughly $2.9 million in 2025 and won't be a free agent until 2027.
Crochet is someone you can build a rotation around and because of that, he will have plenty of suitors. The New York Post's Jon Heyman listed both the Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies among favorites for him along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles.
"The favorites to me have been LA, Philly, Baltimore, and Boston," Heyman said. "Now, there are other teams that are going to be in on Crochet, I can see it. I can see him with the (Chicago Cubs). They do have the prospects to get it done."
Crochet is a player that would make perfect sense for Boston, although the price tag seems to be astronomical prospect-wise. Old friend Dave Dombrowski leads the Phillies and isn't afraid to pull off a deal. It's going to be a fun few weeks for sure.
