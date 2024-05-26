Red Sox Trade Fan-Favorite Utility Man To Mets After Inconsistent Stretch
The Boston Red Sox made a move on Saturday.
Boston has been busy so far this season. The Red Sox have had an up-and-down start to the season but have been busy on the transaction wire. They continued to make moves on Saturday and traded utility man Pablo Reyes to the New York Mets, according to the club.
"The #RedSox today traded (infielder/outfielder) Pablo Reyes to the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations," the club said.
Reyes joined the Red Sox in 2023 and quickly gained popularity in Boston. He appeared in 64 games and had the best season of his six-year big league career. He clubbed two home runs, drove in 20 runs, slashed .287/.339/.377, and saw time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, designated hitter, and even pitcher.
He stuck around with Boston heading into the 2024 campaign and appeared in 21 games earlier this season. Things didn't go as planned, though, and he struggled offensively. He was designated for assignment toward the end of April but stuck around in the Boston organization with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Reyes now will get another opportunity to make his way back to the big leagues as a member of the Mets. Hopefully, he is able to get another shot in the big leagues and can get back on track offensively.
He was great for the Red Sox last season and now hopefully can find his footing in New York and have the same level of success.
