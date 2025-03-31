Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With 3-Time All-Star After 2 Years In Boston
There was a notable name missing from the Boston Red Sox's roster when they opened their season against the Texas Rangers over the weekend.
After a winter full of consternation about the bullpen, Red Sox relievers came out swinging with 12 scoreless innings to open the season, one of the few bright spots during the team's 1-3 start. And it was all the more impressive due to the absence of Liam Hendriks.
Hendriks, a three-time All-Star and two-time American League Reliever of the Year, signed with the Red Sox before the 2024 season, which he ended up missing completely due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery. That absence has now extended into the start of yet another season.
Hendriks was experiencing elbow inflammation at the end of a rocky spring training, and he was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday. He is hopeful he can make his Red Sox debut soon after he's eligible to come back, but it's the latest in a series of tough breaks for the righty.
On Monday, FanSided's Zach Pressnell had a somewhat gloomy prognostication for Hendriks. Pressnell predicted that the 2025 season would be Hendriks' last in a Boston uniform, under the assumption that he wouldn't perform well once he returns from his latest setback.
"Not only did (Hendriks) fall short of being named the closer, but he's also fighting another injury," Pressnell wrote. "The righty is on the final year of his contract and it's very unlikely the Red Sox would look to renew his deal given how his career in Boston has gone so far."
"There's a chance the Red Sox see Hendriks return to the mound in 2025 and pitch like his old self. If this happens, this whole idea changes and the Red Sox would be very lucky to have him back next year. But I find it quite unlikely that he returns to his former self, especially after suffering this recent injury set back."
Hendriks, 36, is one of baseball's most well-liked players, and he was completely dominant from 2019 to 2022. But his cancer diagnosis before the 2023 season and subsequent Tommy John surgery have limited him to just five regular season innings pitched in the last 29 months.
The idea that this year could be Hendriks' last in Boston is hardly far-fetched, due to his expiring contract. But Pressnell's inclination that the righty's tenure ends on a sour note would be a sad ending to a contract that began with a lot of hope for both the Red Sox and Hendriks.
