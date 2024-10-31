Red Sox Predicted To Shop Standout Rookie As Blockbuster 'Trade Candidate'
The Boston Red Sox are in the unusual predicament of having too many good young position players. It's a problem other teams might like to have, but it's a problem nonetheless.
With nearly an entire lineup of talented hitters age 28 or younger, the Red Sox already have a tough time deciding how to allocate playing time. But the bigger issue is that the overwhelming majority of those hitters are left-handed, creating a matchup nightmare when a lefty takes the mound for the opposition.
With starting pitching as an obvious area of improvement, it almost makes too much sense for the Red Sox to trade away one of their young stars. But who should that player be? Names like Jarren Duran, Triston Casas, Wilyer Abreu, and even top prospect Roman Anthony have been thrown out as possible centerpieces in a blockbuster trade.
Steve Adams believes there is a correct answer to the trade question for the Red Sox front office. He predicted that Abreu, a 2024 rookie and Gold Glove finalist in right field, would be the name that the Red Sox look to shop most aggressively this winter.
"Abreu’s value is tied more heavily to his glovework, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing but does give him more floor than it does ceiling. With a strong enough pitcher being offered up in return, the Red Sox would likely keep an open mind to just about anything," Adams said.
"(Abreu is) a plus defensive right fielder but comes with notable platoon concerns. The 25-year-old batted .266/.334/.491 against righties, but the Sox only felt comfortable giving him 67 plate appearances against lefties and he responded with a bleak .180/.254/.279 output."
At just 25 years old and coming off an impressive rookie season, the thought of trading Abreu can be intimidating because of how quickly it could come back to burn the Red Sox. He's a plus big-leaguer now, and he's still got room to grow if he improves as a power hitter.
On the other hand, the outfield is already loaded with talent, Anthony is coming to the big leagues soon, and the Red Sox are also hoping to add a right-handed power bat, most likely as an outfielder or designated hitter.
Trading Abreu could be a way to clear up the logjam while helping improve another part of the roster that desperately needs it.
