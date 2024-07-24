Red Sox Reportedly Have 'Momentum' Toward Multi-Year Deal With Alex Cora
The Boston Red Sox may not need to find a new manager after the 2024 season despite rumors saying other wise.
Boston currently boasts one of the best managers in baseball in Alex Cora. Cora has been a revelation since taking over the team's manager spot in 2018. The 48-year-old quickly developed into one of the league's most respected managers and immediately led Boston to the World Series in 2018.
Cora has proved time and time again that he knows how to get the best out of his team but there have been rumblings that he could end up leaving in the offseason. His contract will be up at the end of the 2024 campaign and initially, it seemed like the two sides were going to wait until after the season to see if they could come together on a new deal.
With the Chicago Cubs inking Craig Counsell to a five-year, $40 million, some have speculated that could be a range Cora will be in the market for and other teams would have interest after the season.
While this is the case, other teams may not end up having a chance to land Cora after all as the two sides reportedly have been discussing a new deal recently and there's "momentum" for a multi-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Buster Olney.
"News: The Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora have engaged in recent talks on a contract extension, and there is momentum toward a deal, sources tell me and Buster Olney," Passan said. "After months of silence regarding Cora's lame-duck status, a multiyear contract is a real possibility."
This doesn't mean a contract will get done, but it is a fantastic sign. Plus, when someone like Passan or Olney speaks, people should listen. They are two of baseball's best insiders and if they are saying there's a possibility a new contract gets done, there really is a chance.
