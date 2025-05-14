Red Sox Rising Star Amazes With Impossible-Looking Clutch Home Run
Boston Red Sox rising star Kristian Campbell continues to defy baseball physics.
Campbell’s frightening bat speed has garnered the attention of Major League Baseball since the 22-year-old burst onto the scene to start the season, and Campbell showed off that bat speed again on Tuesday night.
Campbell, mired in a slump and standing in the batter’s box in the top of the eleventh inning versus Detroit Tigers’ Beau Brieske, somehow took a down-and-in, 97 MPH sinker from Brieske 363 feet to right-center field for a home run (100 MPH exit velocity).
It was a huge swing for both Campbell and the Red Sox, as noted by NESN’s Tom Caron.
“Kristian Campbell hits his first homer of May, and just his 4th hit of the month,” Caron wrote.
“Couldn't come at a better time - his 2 run shot in the 11th gives the Sox a 9-7 lead.”
Sadly, Boston ultimately blew the game in the bottom of the eleventh.
But Campbell’s uniquely powerful swing and subsequent blast likely still lingered in the minds of many Red Sox fans entering Wednesday. Re-watching the home run, it’s amazing how Campbell was somehow able to turn what would be a routine pop-out for most players into a game-changing moment, and it’s due to his absurd bat speed.
Hopefully, the swing will spur Campbell into another hot stretch. Since starting the 2025 campaign on fire, he’s cooled off considerably and entered Wednesday with a .254/.346/.420 slash line.
