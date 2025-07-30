Red Sox Rumors Explained: Boston Targeting Two Star Pitchers
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox are making a serious run at two of the most interesting starting pitchers on the trade block.
Over the last few weeks, there's been plenty of speculation about what the Red Sox could do. Now, some of that speculation is leading to actual, concrete reports. With rumors out there that the Red Sox are targeting high-end starting pitching, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been spoken about as a potential trade partner.
The reason for this is that the Diamondbacks don't have just one option on the trade block, but two. Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen are two of the top starting pitchers on the trade block and Boston reportedly has spoken to Arizona about both, per WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"Per source, the Red Sox have shown some interest in both Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen," Bradford said.
Kelly would be the better addition of the two. He has made 22 starts this season and has a 3.22 ERA and 121-to-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 128 2/3 innings pitched. He's leading Arizona with 3.3 wins above replacement.
Gallen is a former All-Star, but is having a tough season. In 22 starts, Gallen has pitched to a 5.60 ERA. If the season were to end today, it would be his highest ERA of his career to this point.
The Diamondbacks are open for business and already have made deals. There are other starters out there on the block as well, but this is an interesting update at the very least.
More MLB: Red Sox On World Series Starter's Radar With Yankees, Mets