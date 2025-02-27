Red Sox's 2025 Closer Competition Takes Major Step
Who will be the Boston Red Sox's closer in 2025?
This was an easy question to answer over the last two years. Kenley Jansen came to town and was everything Boston could've hoped for. Now, he will be closing games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2025, though.
Boston has a few guys vying for the role now. The Red Sox's bullpen is pretty star-studded now with three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks, seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman, and even guys like Justin Slaten, Garrett Whitlock, or Justin Wilson, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
Hendriks and Chapman certainly seem like the two likeliest options on the outside looking in. They at least have had the most success of the group in the closer role but they both have question marks of their own. Hendriks made just five appearances in 2023 and missed the 2024 season. Chapman had 14 saves last year for the Pittsburgh Pirates but hasn't been a full-time closer since 2021 when he had 30 saves with the New York Yankees.
Boston has plenty of options at its disposal and the competition took a big step forward on Wednesday as both Chapman and Hendriks took the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays. Chapman pitched 2/3 of an inning and struck out one batter but allowed two walks. Hendricks pitched one inning and struck out a batter and allowed one hit.
Wilson also pitched in Wednesday's game and got the loss while allowed five runs -- including three earned runs. He allowed four hits and walked a batter in 2/3 of an inning.
This is just the beginning of camp, but the closer battle is going to be one to closely monitor.
