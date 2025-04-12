Red Sox's $90 Million Question Is Most Difficult To Answer
The Boston Red Sox's offense has sputtered over the last five games so that unsurprisingly has led to questions and chatter on social media.
Boston has scored just nine runs over the last five games and lost four of them. The Red Sox followed a great series against the St. Louis Cardinals by losing the first three against the Toronto Blue Jays at home. Boston got back in the win column with an extra-innings thriller, but then dropped the first game of its series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.
The offense has been talked about a lot and one guy whose name has been thrown around a lot of social media is Masataka Yoshida. He's a great hitter and his bat likely would help the team right now, but the question isn't so simple.
Kristian Campbell is at second base and Alex Bregman is at third base. This obviously led Rafael Devers to designated hitter and none of these things are changing anytime soon. Because of this, Yoshida's only real path to playing time is in the outfield. There could be an argument that Ceddanne Rafaela's bat isn't going right now so the team could move Jarren Duran over, but that's a big decision for a short-term slump.
Yoshida also has been building up his throwing and it was shared earlier in the week that he will be going to extended Spring Training and then go on a rehab assignment when he's throwing at 100 percent.
One big thing about Yoshida is his contract. He's in the third year of a five-year, $90 million deal so that gets talked about a lot. He can't control that, though.
Yoshida would probably help the team offensively right now, but defensively it doesn't sound like the team is anywhere near giving him a shot. Plus, with Roman Anthony expected to make the jump to the big leagues at some point that only complicates the outfield picture more.
