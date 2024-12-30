Red Sox's Craig Breslow Hints At Pursuit Of $100 Million Superstar Free Agent
The Boston Red Sox's search for a right-handed bat continues.
So far this offseason, the Red Sox have lost their home run leader in Tyler O'Neill and failed to sign any free-agent hitters. That makes what was already a shortcoming of the Boston roster in 2024 a major hole unless something changes soon.
With limited options left on the free-agent market, Alex Bregman stands out as a potential fit. The Red Sox have been known to be in contact with Bregman at various points this winter, after the former Houston Astros' star's $100 million extension expired at the end of the season.
To this point, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow hasn't shown himself to be willing to spend top dollar to bring in any free agent in particular. Will that change in the case of Bregman?
On Monday, Breslow spoke to media on Zoom, and when the topic of Bregman came up, he hinted that the Red Sox are still in play for the Gold Glove third baseman.
"As you probably can imagine, I'm not going to speak about specific pursuits," Breslow said (via Baseball Isn't Boring on X). "I can say that right-handed bats that we feel like can play well at our park are certainly of interest to us."
"We remain engaged on a number of fronts. At the end of the day, I'm trying to build the best roster that I possibly can and we need to be willing to pursue any path that gets us there."
Bregman, 30, is coming off a down year by his own lofty standards, but he still had 26 home runs, a .768 OPS, and 4.1 bWAR. He's also got a 1.245 career OPS at Fenway Park, the highest of any hitter ever with at least 95 plate appearances.
Breslow was also very complimentary of Rafael Devers' offseason work thus far and maintained that Boston feels good about starting the season with Devers at third base. Bregman has also reportedly told teams that he's willing to move to second base if it best suits his new team's needs.
It was by no means a committal statement from Breslow, but it appears that for now, the Red Sox can still be considered in the hunt for Bregman.
