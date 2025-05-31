Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Makes Roman Anthony Call-Up Prediction
How long are the Boston Red Sox going to keep Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony separated?
Boston has long since run out of respectable reasons for delaying Anthony’s promotion, and every Red Sox fan is rightfully expecting an announcement in the near future.
Mayer’s perspective on the ongoing Anthony situation is interesting, naturally. The two players have a very close band from having risen through Boston’s farm system together while for years considered the Red Sox’s top two prospects.
The emergence of Kristian Campbell in 2024 added a surprising twist to the Mayer-Anthony shared saga, turning a Big 2 into a Big 3, and even more ironically, Campbell was the first of the three players promoted to The Show, as the 22-year-old made the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster this season while Mayer and Campbell were held back in Triple-A.
Mayer has now joined Campbell, and somehow the Red Sox have pulled off having the highest-rated of the Big 3 prospects (Anthony) get called up last (whenever it happens).
Despite the confusing handling of the prospects from Boston’s end, Mayer remains optimistic that Anthony’s entrance to the big leagues will go well, based on comments Mayer made on Saturday (per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo)
"I think he’s ready,” Mayer said of Anthony.
“Obviously, playing with him every single day for the last two years, I get to see the type of player he is and the type of person he is. I think his transition is going to be pretty smooth to the big leagues whenever that may be. I know he’s gonna be ready."
While Mayer’s statement that Anthony is “ready” sounds obvious, it clearly bears repeating because CBO Craig Breslow still hasn’t made the inevitable move.
Anthony was slashing .306/.435/.505 with eight home runs and 23 RBI in 2025 for Triple-A Worcester Red Sox entering Saturday. His exit velocity continues to wow, and it must be merely days before Anthony will exit the minors and join his buds on the big stage.
