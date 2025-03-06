Red Sox's Rafael Devers 3rd Base Drama Not Yet Over, Says Insider: 'Buckle Up'
Though the Boston Red Sox have successfully navigated through the initial wave of controversy surrounding Rafael Devers' position, they certainly aren't out of the woods yet.
It's been more than two weeks since Devers first spoke to the media at Red Sox camp and expressed his general distaste for any suggestion that he might have to give up the starting third base job. In the time since, Devers hasn't said much publicly, and he's still yet to make an appearance in a game.
Alex Bregman, the defending Gold Glover at third base in the American League, has had an excellent offensive start to the spring so far, and he's yet to play an inning at second base on defense. Perhaps the Red Sox don't think he needs much time to practice at another infield spot, but that's still something of a surprise.
None of the young players on the roster have made much of a case for the starting second base spot, especially top prospect Kristian Campbell. That might lead one to believe that Bregman will eventually shift to second for the start of the season.
At some point, the Red Sox have to decide Devers' ultimate fate: third base or designated hitter. And on Thursday, Sean McAdam of MassLive speculated that although Devers may have kept quiet for the past couple of weeks, he would still be upset if the team eventually asks him to move.
"I think if we get into the last week or 10 days of spring training and the Red Sox go to him and make it official that he is going to start the year as their DH, I think everybody had better buckle up," McAdam said. "Because I don't think Devers has changed his mind when it comes to his feelings about giving up his position.
"Where that's going to take us, I'm not sure. Can't read the tea leaves there yet, but I would caution that I don't think we've heard the last of this, and that there could be some bumps in the road before we get to Opening Day in Arlington, Texas."
The Red Sox have to act in the best interests of the team, not their 28-year-old slugger. But it's a tricky thing to navigate, because Devers was promised the third base job for years to come when he signed his $313.5 million extension before the 2023 season.
If Devers doesn't get moved off of third base early in this year, it could still happen as the season progresses. If not this year, it could happen in 2026. There's never going to be a "perfect time" for that decision to be made, but signs point toward it happening eventually.
More MLB: Alex Cora Gives Glowing Review Of This Forgotten Red Sox 1st-Round Pick