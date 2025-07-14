Red Sox Select Tennessee Star With 33rd Overall Pick In MLB Draft
Pitching became the theme for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
Already having taken University of Oklahoma standout Kyson Witherspoon with their first-round pick, the Red Sox went with University of Tennessee right-hander Marcus Phillips with the 33rd overall pick, as part of Competitive Balance Round A.
The Red Sox received that pick as part of the trade that sent Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers in April.
Phillips, 20, is an intimidating presence on the mound at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds. He started 17 games for the Volunteers in 2025, putting up a 3.90 ERA in 83 innings. He struck out 98 batters, walked 34, and allowed 75 hits.
Phillips throws hard, but his slider has a chance to be the bread-and-butter pitch. He's also got a change-up, but the arsenal is relatively limited (yet extremely powerful).
MLB Pipeline had Phillips ranked as the 61st best prospect in this year's class. Here's what the site's pre-draft scouting report had to say:
"Phillips can blow hitters away with a fastball that sits at 96-98 mph and touches 100, compensating for lackluster shape with deceptively low release height and plenty of carry and extension. His slider parks in the mid-80s and reaches 90 mph with more depth than sweep. He doesn't use his low-90s changeup very often, but it features so much fade that is creates more chases and empty swings than his heater and slide piece.
"At 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, Phillips has a build reminiscent of Kumar Rocker's and is more athletic than the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 Draft. He's a former two-way player who flashed solid power and speed as an outfielder at Iowa Western. He gets down the mound well and has improved his control as a junior, though he doesn't have the smoothest arm action and may never have more than fringy command."
With a huge stockpile of young position player talent already in Boston, the Red Sox are making a conscious effort to add pitching to the pipeline. Soon, we could see Witherspoon and Phillips progressing to the big leagues and helping the rotation catch up to the lineup.