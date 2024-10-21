Red Sox Should Be Eying Mets $13 Million Star After Postseason Exit
The Boston Red Sox may not have made the postseason, but hopefully they have been keeping a close eye on the teams that did.
Free agency is quickly approaching, and there will be some players available who did get some valuable postseason experience this year. One team that surprised the baseball world this season was the New York Mets. The Mets snuck into the playoffs and made it all the way to the National League Championship Series before being knocked out by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
New York still had an astronomical payroll, but it spent last offseason taking chances on veterans with upside on cheap deals. Things worked out in the Mets' favor, and one player who bounced back certainly was two-time All-Star Luis Severino.
Severino struggled in his final season with the New York Yankees in 2023. He bounced back with a 3.91 ERA in 31 starts after signing a one-year, $13 million deal with the Mets last offseason. He was a key piece for the Mets and was a big reason why they were able to turn their season around and land a playoff spot.
Boston pursued Severino last offseason and should be in the mix for him once again this winter. He will be more expensive and is projected to get $46 million over three years, but Boston can afford that.
The Red Sox have plenty of experience facing off against Severino, and the fact that he was able to take a step back in the right direction after an injury-riddled 2023 season should give the Red Sox's front office ease of mind.
He can still dominate and won't be very expensive. Plus, he has had plenty of experience in the American League East. Once free agency opens up this winter, Boston should get in the mix for Severino.
