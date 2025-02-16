Red Sox Shouldn't Mess With Alex Bregman's Position, New Report Argues
Many expect the Boston Red Sox’s newest signing Alex Bregman to play second base in 2025, but others are saying … not so fast.
Boston might be better served with Bregman at his natural third base, especially if rising star Kristian Campbell is ready to start at second. On Saturday, NESN’s Tim Crowley argued that this defensive alignment for the Red Sox is a best-case scenario.
“(Bregman) locked down third base for nearly a decade with the Houston Astros and brings the dependable glove Boston needs … after leading the American League in errors over the last two seasons,” Crowley wrote.
“(Boston’s) issue sat in the infield defense. Trevor Story missed most of the season with a shoulder injury and the second base turnstile that’s run since Dustin Pedroia’s career ended continued. Story’s healthy return and the Bregman deal are instant improvements for that endeavor. The question now becomes where every player fits.”
“Bregman is a natural third baseman in the big leagues, but he could make the switch to second base … Bregman’s position could depend on the emergence of Kristian Campbell, who ended last season with real momentum to start the season on the Opening Day roster at second base in 2025.”
“At some point this season, this grouping feels like the best possible scenario … 3B Alex Bregman … SS Trevor Story …2B Kristian Campbell … 1B Triston Casas …DH Rafael Devers.”
“Bregman naturally plays third, Story captains the infield at short, Campbell wins the position battle at second and Casas is back where he belongs. The idea that Devers shouldn’t be the DH just because of his big-dollar contract is frankly ridiculous.”
“This combination gives the Red Sox the most quality hitters in the lineup, the best defensive infield alignment and, most importantly, the best chance to win.”
“It would be in the best interests of the Red Sox to ultimately land at this alignment.”
Crowley makes a compelling argument, especially since Devers wore down with shoulder issues last season. Keeping Bregman at third, keeping Devers fresh, and giving Campbell the opportunity he’s earned might be the best situation for all three players in 2025.
More MLB: Expert Discusses Elite Red Sox Prospect: 'Looks Like A Big Leaguer'