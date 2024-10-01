Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Star Kenley Jansen Gives Reason For Leaving Boston Early

Boston has some decisions to make

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox will have some tough decisions to make in the not-so-distant future.

The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is now over, and playoffs are about to kick off. Once the World Series eventually ends later this fall, then free agency will kick off. Boston could end up letting one of its top players go as star closer Kenley Jansen is set to enter free agency.

Jansen was in trade rumors over the last year, but the team decided to keep him as they fought for a playoff spot. Now, Jansen will be a free agent, and it doesn't seem like he's going to be coming back. There also has been plenty of drama swirling around him lately as he left the team early after being placed on the Injured List. The star pitcher addressed his early departure while speaking to WEEI's Rob Bradford on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast.

"Me and (Alex Cora) have a conversation and I think we both agree of course I had been dealing with my shoulder the last couple of weeks of inflammation and all that so that's what it was," Jansen said. "It's nothing big. We came to an agreement that I think was best to put me on the (Injured List) to let that shoulder recover and that's pretty much it. And when we got eliminated they agreed that I could go home. No biggie."

There has been plenty of speculation about Jansen's future plans and it doesn't sound like he's staying in Boston.

