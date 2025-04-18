Could Red Sox Actually Cut Ties With $90 Million Man?
The Boston Red Sox made a big investment just a few years ago with the hope of adding a serious bat to the lineup.
Boston signed Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal but now the team is in a completely different situation. The Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders even without Roman Anthony on the roster but he’s knocking very loudly on the big league door.
Yoshida spent the 2024 season as the team’s designated hitter but now Rafael Devers is in that role. There are only so many spots to go around and unfortunately it seems like Boston doesn’t have enough for Yoshida.
If that is the case, it would make sense to make some sort of move. FanSided’s Henry Blickenstaff talked about the possibility of designating him for assignment.
"MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, in discussing this situation on the 'Fair Territory' podcast, said I don't see how (Masataka Yoshida) fits, now that Devers is the DH.' He pointed out that once (Roman Anthony) is ready, he will likely become the every ay centerfielder for the Red Sox," Blickenstaff said. "If he's right and the Red Sox don't do anything bizarre like try to play Anthony at first, then the outfield is set — Duran in left field, Anthony in center and Abreu in right. And, as Rosenthal points out, Devers being the DH means there's no room in the lineup for Yoshida, unless, of course, the Red Sox wanted to try him out at first base.
"With the trade market for Yoshida unfortunately quiet, the Red Sox may have no choice but to designate him for assignment if they want any chance at getting rid of his contract...DFAing Yoshida might hurt the Red Sox' chances at future NPB stars who make the move to MLB, but right now, it looks like the only way out of this mess."
If the Red Sox can’t find a trade partner, this would likely be the best scenario. Although he’s expensive, maybe some team falls in love with him and places a claim on him and takes him on. That's most likely not to happen because he's expensive. If not, then the Red Sox could go from there.
He is in the third year of the deal and doesn’t seem to have a real path toward the Boston lineup, at least in the near future.
