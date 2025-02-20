Red Sox Taking Chance On Former All-Star In Last-Second Deal
he Boston Red Sox made yet another intriguing move on Thursday afternoon.
Spring Training is in full swing right now but that hasn’t stopped Boston from being aggressive. The Red Sox recently landed Alex Bregman and followed it up with a minor league deal with Adam Ottavino.
Boston hurler Zach Penrod is dealing with an injury so it was reported on Thursday that the Red Sox wanted to sign another left-handed reliever.
Well, it didn’t take long for the club to get something done. Boston reported signed former All-Star Matt Moore to a minor league deal on Thursday with an invite to Spring Training, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford.
"Red Sox to sign Matt Moore to minors deal per source," Bradford said.
Moore spent the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels and had a 5.03 ERA in 51 appearances. It wasn’t a great 2024 season for Moore, but he was much better in 2023 with a 2.56 ERA in 50 appearances with the Angels, Cleveland Guardians, and Miami Marlins.
Moore was fantastic in 2022 as well. The veteran lefty had a 1.95 ERA in 63 appearances with the Texas Rangers.
The Red Sox have made a specific effort recently to bolster the bullpen and Moore is a guy who is worth a flier. This is a very solid move for Boston. He didn't have a good 2024 season, but maybe pairing him with Andrew Bailey can help him get back on track.
