Red Sox 'Unlikely' To Sign Projected $65 Million All-Star Target
Boston Red Sox fans should be excited about the team with Spring Training quickly approaching.
There are some holes that still need to be filled in, but the Red Sox overall are trending in the right direction. Boston got more playing time out of some young guys in 2024 than expected, but that will help in the long run. The Red Sox gave some players extended opportunities and many showed that they will be able to contribute at the big league level in the near future.
Boston has arguably the best farm system in baseball and some of the top pieces likely will make big league debuts in 2025, including Roman Anthony. The Red Sox have added some great pieces in Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman this offseason.
More work is still necessary, but the Red Sox could be a very good team in 2025 and surprise some people. At this point, the team's two biggest needs are at least one right-handed slugger and another high-leverage reliever.
The free agent relief pitcher market has moved slowly this offseason and so pretty much all of the top options still are available. One player who has been floated as a fit for Boston since the trade deadline is All-Star closer Tanner Scott.
He shined for the Miami Marlins in 2024 before being traded to the San Diego Padres. Adding him would be a great move for the Red Sox, but a deal is "unlikely," according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"In addition to adding to the lineup, Breslow said they will continue to look to add to the bullpen," McCaffrey said. "It seems unlikely — though not out of the question — that the club will add one of the top remaining closer options in Tanner Scott or Jeff Hoffman."
Scott would be a great option for the Red Sox, but it doesn't sound like a deal will happen. It's not too shocking as he is projected to get a four-year, $65 million deal this offseason. That seems like a lot, especially when you have a seemingly healthy Liam Hendriks ready to roll.
