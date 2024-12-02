Red Sox View Brewers, Astros Sluggers As 'Plan B' Options, Per Insider
It would be pretty surprising at this point if the Boston Red Sox didn't add a big piece to the middle of the order this offseason.
Boston's offense struggled down the stretch and was arguably the biggest reason why the club didn't end up landing a playoff spot. There's a case that could be made for the bullpen as well, but Boston's offense fell apart down the stretch as well.
Clearly, the Red Sox are taking a big swing this offseason and have been pursuing Juan Soto. It would be great if a deal could get done. He would transform the middle of the lineup for the next 10 years or so.
If a deal doesn't work out, though, there are other options out there. Boston needs to add firepower and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal suggested that Milwaukee Brewers slugger Willy Adames and Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman could be "Plan B" options.
"At least two of the teams in the Soto sweepstakes, the (New York Yankees) and Red Sox, could turn their attention to free-agent infielders as part of a Plan B," Rosenthal said. "As with the outfield market, the demand exceeds the supply, putting shortstop Willy Adames and third baseman Alex Bregman in excellent position.
"Either Adames (No. 6 on The Athletic’s Big Board) or Bregman (No. 7), could be of interest to the Red Sox if they are serious about moving Rafael Devers from third base to first (Sean McAdam of Mass Live mentioned a trade for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado also could be possible)."
Boston would have to make some other tough choices if it were to bring either Adames or Bregman to town. Either could give the club the right-handed bat the team needs, though. Hopefully, the Red Sox can sign Soto, but Adames or Bregman would be good too.
