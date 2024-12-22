Red Sox, White Sox Link Up For Another Deal Following Garrett Crochet Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox made a massive trade less than two weeks ago. On Saturday, they linked up again--the stakes were just a lot lower.
In fairness, not much can measure up to the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to Boston for four top prospects in terms of hype. It could wind up the most consequential deal of the winter, but still, all trades have the potential to matter.
This most recent deal may not seem like a blockbuster on paper, but one never knows until several years after the fact.
The Red Sox reportedly sent left-handed relief pitcher Cam Booser to Chicago on Saturday after a one-year stint with the big-league club. Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report the trade.
In exchange, the Red Sox are receiving a minor-league pitcher, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The specific pitcher had yet to be publicly named at the time this article was published.
Booser, 32, spent 10 seasons in the minor leagues before getting the call to the big leagues, with a three-year hiatus in the middle. He had multiple debilitating injuries and a 50-game suspension while in the minor leagues, then spent four years as a carpenter before baseball called him back.
During his lone year in Boston, Booser compiled a 3.38 ERA in 42 appearances, at times pitching brilliantly and at others losing control of the zone. He struck out 43 batters in 42 2/3 innings, but walked 16.
There seemingly wasn't much room for Booser in the Red Sox bullpen this season with the acquisition of Aroldis Chapman, so the deal makes sense from Boston's angle. He certainly should get plenty of opportunities to pitch in Chicago, as the White Sox need all the pitching staff help they can get.
Meanwhile, we'll wait in suspense to find out who the unnamed minor leaguer coming back to Boston is, in case he becomes a future Hall of Famer.
More MLB: Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Padres $14 Million Ace, Keeps 'Big 3' Prospects