Red Sox, Yankees Not Ruled Out Of $260 Million Blockbuster Sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees may have one more competition up their sleeves this offseason.
Boston and New York certainly are familiar with one another. Boston and New York both showed interest in Juan Soto -- although neither landed him. The Red Sox and Yankees both pivoted to All-Star starter Max Fried and Boston lost the sweepstakes to New York.
The two have moved in similar circles throughout the offseason and there's another guy who could have at least some interest for both teams. The St. Louis Cardinals still have third baseman Nolan Arenado on the roster to the surprise of many. The team has made it known that they want to trade him.
Spring Training is just about to kick off so it's unclear what will happen, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand called both Boston and New York "two teams to keep an eye on" for his services.
"I would be surprised if Arenado is a Cardinal come Opening Day," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said. "Boston is a team we believe he could waive the no-trade clause for. The Yankees are still kinda kickin' the tires. I think if the acquisition cost of getting Arenado is low enough and the Cardinals are willing to kick in some money -- which they were with (the Houston Astros) -- I don't rule the Yankees out just yet..
"Boston, New York -- two teams to keep an eye on but as we get closer to Opening Day, I think there's gonna be some more urgency on the Cardinals' part to try to get something done. If he opens the season in St. Louis, that's just a bad situation for both sides."
Could there be one more competition between these two rivals before the real games begin? Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million deal and has three years left.
More MLB: Red Sox Have Interest In Reunion With Beloved Ex-Boston Slugger