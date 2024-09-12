Reunion Makes Sense For Red Sox With Projected $77 Million Hurler
The Boston Red Sox will be in the market for a starting pitcher this winter.
Boston's top priority should be adding pitching for the second straight offseason. The Red Sox were busy last offseason and added Lucas Giolito. He has missed the 2024 season but likely will be back in 2025. Boston only needs to add one more hurler with a reunion with an old friend making sense.
Former Boston pitcher Michael Wacha currently pitches for the Kansas City Royals, but he is expected to opt out of his deal, according to CBS Sports' Mike Axisa.
"Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals: Very quietly, Wacha has been outstanding for the upstart Royals, pitching to a 3.34 ERA in 25 starts," Axisa said. "He has a $16 million player option for next season. Even at age 33, it seems likely Wacha will decline the option and go back into free agency, where a 2-3 year contract could be waiting."
Wacha is projected to cash in this winter if he opts out. Spotrac is projecting him to receive a deal worth roughly $77 million across four years. That is somewhat expensive, but he is just 33 years old and has a 3.34 ERA in 26 starts this year with Kansas City.
This will be his third straight year with an ERA under 4.00 -- including the 2022 season with Boston. If the Red Sox want to add a solid veteran without breaking the bank, Wacha may be their guy.
