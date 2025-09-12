Scott Boras Sends Alex Bregman-Red Sox Message Before Tough Decision
If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you've probably heard a lot already about Alex Bregman and his impending decision to potentially opt-out of his contract with the team.
There's a lot of noise out there. It's hard to follow it all at times because there are predictions and projections all over the place saying a million different things. With that being said, here's where we stand with a few weeks left to go in the regular season. Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal that has opt outs in it. If he were to choose to opt out this offseason, he would then head to the open market where he would be one of the best overall free agents and likely land a long-term deal either with Boston or someone else.
On Friday, Rob Bradford of WEEI shared a column in which one nugget that stood out was Bregman's agent, Scott Boras, commented on the star third baseman and noted that extension talks hadn't taken place as of July and the current expectation is that all chatter about his future is tabled until the offseason.
The latest on Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox
"As of July, conversations regarding a contract extension hadn't taken place, and, according to Boras, there is no expectation that the two sides will engage in talks prior to the offseason," Bradford said. "'We’re at the point now where you wait until the offseason and see what transpires,' the agent explained. 'Obviously, I think he’s very open about it. He has enjoyed it there. The team has more defined promise than it did a year ago. With free agency, you have to see how things go.'
"Boras added, 'I think Alex has been clear that he is in playoff mode, performance mode. He wants to just to focus on that. He had to come back from his injury and do the things he is doing. That’s kind of where it's at.'"
This falls in line with what has been said recently with the expectation that this topic will linger until the offseason. But, don't lose hope, Boston fans.
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy spoke about Bregman on Thursday on "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI and made it clear that nothing has changed from the standpoint that Boston wants Bregman to stay here.
"We were all surprised by that report (Jeff Passan) given that we just haven't had discussions with Alex about anything other than the goal at hand right now with what's in front of us these next 15 games. That will all take care of itself. He wants to be here. We want him to be here. I'll leave it at that. He's such an important part of this season and what we're doing. All focus right now are on these next 15 games."
You're going to scroll and see a lot of noise. But, where things currently stand seem to be that both sides have enjoyed their time together and the conversation will happen once the season ends about his future. But, Boras, Bregman, and the Red Sox have made it known over and over how much they love one another.
More MLB: Red Sox Magic Number With 1st Playoff Berth In Years In Sight