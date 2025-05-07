State Of Red Sox: Craig Breslow Talks First Base, Big Takeaways
The Boston Red Sox have played 37 games so far this season and find themselves in second place in the American League East, but have a disappointing 18-19 record.
It's been somewhat of an odd year in the American League overall to kick off the 2025 season. Boston is just two wins behind the 20-win New York Yankees right now, but clearly things could be a lot better. There are a lot of questions about the Red Sox's start to the season and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow talked about the state of the team on Tuesday while speaking to NESN's Tom Caron.
"I think you look at where you are relative to where you thought you were going to be," Breslow said. "There's no question expectations are heightened for this season so it's disappointing in that. I think there have been winnable games that have gotten away from us. You can look back at the end of the season and point back at particular losses and in a lot of was can shape your season. It's early and there are some things we are doing well. Right now, it seems like we're less a 'the whole is greater than the sum of the parts' and more a 'the parts individually are looking pretty good' but they are not coming together to win games and that's something we need to fix...
"(Triston Casas) is in good hands. We believe in our medical staff and Triston feels very comfortable with us. But, it was a significant surgery and a season-ending injury. More than anything, you just feel for Triston given what he's been through not just last year, but the last few years. We had high hopes for him and he had high hopes for himself. We're going to have to press pause on that right now...(The first base) conversation is obviously fluid and we'll need to figure out now just this short-term solution, but also something longer term as well."
