Twins' Joe Ryan Breaks Silence On Viral Red Sox Trade Deadline Fakeout

Looking back on an all-time trade deadline social media moment

Jackson Roberts

Aug 1, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Joe Ryan wasn't traded to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, but you'd be forgiven for thinking he was.

After all, there was a moment where Joe Ryan thought the same.

In the final hour before the deadline, as reports surfaced that the Red Sox were re-engaging with the Twins about a potential trade for the All-Star hurler, FOX Sports MLB mistakenly posted a graphic on X (formerly Twitter) that reported Ryan being traded to Boston. It was up for a few minutes before it was rightfully deleted.

Ryan, of course, ended up not being traded at all, and many were left disappointed by the Red Sox's deadline haul. But the 29-year-old righty confirmed to Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star-Tribune that he saw the post and thought he had been traded.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Ryan, per Nightengale. “I felt like I threw a whole game (Thursday) with a lot of emotions. I was kind of in a weird state of mind and physically pretty exhausted, too.”

Ryan also said he was with relief pitcher Griffin Jax when the post went up, then within moments of it being taken down, Jax was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“We were hearing so many different things,” Ryan said, per Nightengale. “The weird part is what we expected. It feels a little bit different than what some of us were led to believe. That was interesting.”

The Twins blew up their roster at the deadline, trading 10 players from the major league roster, including three-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa and closer Jhoan Duran. But Ryan, who is under team control for 2 1/2 more years, wound up staying.

Certainly, the Red Sox could make another run at Ryan in the offseason, as the Twins now look to be entering a full-on rebuild.

And if that does occur, Ryan can't possibly be surprised, because he already thought it happened once before.

Jackson Roberts
