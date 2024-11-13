What Red Sox's Meeting With Juan Soto Really Means, According To Insider
The Boston Red Sox aren't really going to sign Juan Soto... right?
If it feels like an impossible dream, it's because the Red Sox have conditioned us to believe that's the case over the last five years. Since trading away another generational talent in right field, Mookie Betts, the Red Sox have never done anything to signify the fact that they might spend over $500 million on a single player.
And, to be fair, all the Red Sox seem to be telling us so far is that they might spend that kind of money on Soto.
According to reports from the New York Post and ESPN, the Red Sox are traveling to meet with Soto in Southern California this week, making them one of four teams (New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays) with a confirmed meeting with the young superstar.
So what does that meeting actually signify? Insider Sean McAdam of MassLive gave his take recently, saying that although the Red Sox might still be longshots in the Soto sweepstakes, they wouldn't go through the effort to travel across the country for him if they weren't serious about entering the bidding war.
"This isn’t a simple Zoom call that various executives can participate in from their offices. It requires a cross-country flight and a marshaling of resources," McAdam said. "The Red Sox will need a detailed presentation for Soto to convince him to sign with Boston."
"It’s doubtful that Sam Kennedy, Craig Breslow, Alex Cora, Pete Fatse and perhaps even principal owner John Henry are interested in clearing their schedule for two days just to hoodwink fans into thinking they’re serious players."
"And surely, the Red Sox understand the parameters in place. They know it’s going to take a minimum of $500-$600 million to even get Soto’s attention. It’s not like they can show up and proffer a contract for $350 million and sell him on the fact that that that will make him the highest-paid Red Sox player of all time."
Being involved in the Soto sweepstakes is exciting to a degree, but what if Boston somehow wins? Spending $600 million, which seems like the low end for Soto at this point, to acquire another outfielder when the Red Sox's primary need is pitching will give some fans pause.
Then again, the 26-year-old Soto is exactly the player who every team should consider spending that kind of money on because no free agent has ever been more of a sure thing. Soto will give you an elite offensive season in his sleep, and he'll keep doing it for at least another decade.
At the end of the day, acquiring elite players is the goal every front office should have. Perhaps the Red Sox flying to meet with Soto won't end up paying off in the short term, but at the very minimum, it shows some level of commitment by the Boston brass to start signing those elite players again.
More MLB: Red Sox Linked To $217 Million Superstar By MLB Insiders In High-Stakes Bidding War