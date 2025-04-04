Yankees Cutting Ties With Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Very Short Stint
The New York Yankees recently signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox but it doesn't seem like the partnership is going to be long-lasting.
New York signed veteran reliever Adam Ottavino on April 1st to a big-league contract after he spent Spring Training with the Boston Red Sox. He had an opt-out in his deal and once it was known that he was not making the big league roster, the two sides went their separate ways.
Ottavino entered free agency and reunited with the Yankees who he also has spent time with in the past. He spent the 2019 and 2020 campaigns with the Yankees and returned for a short stint. Ottavino has appeared in two games for the Yankees and didn't allow a run and struck out two batters across 1 1/3 innings pitched.
While this is the case, he was designated for assignment by the team to make room on the big league roster for Devin Williams who is returning from the paternity list, per the team.
"Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Reinstated RHP Devin Williams (#38) from the paternity list. Designated RHP Adam Ottavino for assignment," the team announced.
It certainly seems like it is a tough week for Ottavino. Now that he's been DFA'd, he can either be traded or placed on waivers over the next week. If he isn't moved or claimed, he will have the option to enter free agency or go to the minors for New York. Because of his veteran experience, he could reject a minor league assignment and go to free agency instead.
It wouldn't be too shocking to see a big league club give him a chance after his two appearances with New York. Hopefully, he finds gets another shot.
